Goodhue had an excellent first half, then needed to survive big second half from Cotter. The first-seeded Wildcats hung on to win 57-53 Saturday night in a Section 1AA semifinal.
Clarissa Sauer helped lead the No. 4 Ramblers in the second half recover from a 12-point Wildcat lead. Sauer scored 18 of the team's 32 second-half points and of her game-high 29 points.
Having an equally big game for the Wildcats was senior Jada Scheele. She had a double-double with 21 points, a career-best, and 12 rebounds.
"We struggled to finish at times. (Scheele) came through for us one big basket after another," said head coach Josh Wieme. "She's had a consistent four to five weeks and has played some her best in that time."
Tori Miller supplied the Wildcats with 17 points and Elisabeth Gadient had 12 points.
Goodhue faces No. 3 Caledonia in the Section 1AA final Thursday, March 9, at Mayo Civic Center. Tip off is scheduled for 8 p.m.
