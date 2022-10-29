Having faced each other in the final week of the regular season, Goodhue had some confidence remaining from its one-score loss to Chatfield. The fifth-seeded Wildcats were also coming off a rebounding win over Dover-Eyota to open section play.
The top-seeded Gophers had more turnovers on defense, held the Wildcats to its lowest total yards and played an error-free first half en route to a 51-14 victory in a Section 1AA semifinal on Saturday in Chatfield.
One emotion-draining play didn’t change the outcome of the game. Yet it certainly changed the way the Wildcats felt. On the first possession of the game, the Wildcats began deploying a methodical offensive approach, similar to what the team had run in the previous meeting versus the Gophers.
On a pass down the sideline, Justin Buck caught the ball in one-on-one coverage. As he came down with the ball tucked in, the Gopher defender fell on top of Buck. It looked as if the Wildcats had its first big play of the game until after a discussion, the catch was overturned and ruled an interception.
“I think it completely changed the dynamic of the game because we would have had first down deep in their territory,” said head coach Tony Poncelet. “In Goodhue we converted on that opening drive and if we could have converted there, I think everything would be different. But, it's a 50-50 ball that went away from us.”
It took Gopher senior Sam Backer just a couple plays to run into the end zone for a 68-yard touchdown. Backer scored again with 4 minutes, 32 seconds left in the first quarter and Carter Daniels picked up a loose ball, running it in for a 17-yard fumble return with 2:39 left in the first.
The Gophers scored four times in the second quarter, which included scoring one play into the second to take a 30-0 lead.
“It was hard for us to show up to this field, knowing it was going to be a dog fight,” said senior Carson Roschen. “I think our team wasn't ready for it. Just not enough heart.
Poncelet summed it up, “Chatfield is one heckuva team and we had no room for error.”
The Wildcats trailed 51-0 at the half and had two third-quarter touchdowns on a 7-yard run by Malakye Parker and a fumble recovered in the end zone by Caleb Kurtti on a high snap on fourth down.
The senior group, one that was smaller than last season, took it upon themselves to get the Wildcats back in a similar, or even better position than the team was last season. A close-knit senior group, one with playmakers abound, the Wildcats were unable to free up any space offensively for them and couldn’t move the ball across midfield in the first half.
“We lost a lot last year. What was it 14 seniors? We knew we had what it takes to do what we could do, but just fell short once again,” Roschen said.
Goodhue ended the season 5-5 overall.
CHATFIELD 51, GOODHUE 14
G 0 0 14 0 - 14
C 23 28 0 0 - 51
Goodhue
Passing: Will Opsahl, 11-for-25, 79 yards, 2 INTs. Rushing: Malakye Parker, 19 attempts, 48 yards, TD; Gavin Schafer, two att, 9 yards; Adam Poncelet, two att, 8 yards; Opsahl, one att, 7 yards; Nate Beck, one att, 6 yards; Hayden Holm, one att, 1 yard; Justin Buck, one att, 0 yards; Carson Roschen, one att, (-5). Receiving: Poncelet, four rec, 48 yards; Buck, two rec, 21 yards; Roschen, one rec, 10 yards; Parker, one rec, 2 yards; Schafer, three rec, (-1) yards.
Quotes
“I wouldn't put it on me, I'd put it on the team. We played hard, beat some good teams, put up a good fight. Just fell short.” - Carson Roschen on his improved performance this season as a slot receiver.
“As a parent and a coach, I've seen them all grow up. What makes them great is you never have to worry about the grades. You never have to worry about them being there. I've been coaching them so long you could draw stuff up in the dirt. On top of that, they are good kids and are going to do well in life.” - Head coach Tony Poncelet on the seniors.
