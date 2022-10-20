Goodhue had the makings of another classic scoring drive. A couple of carries up the middle, a toss to the outside, then a 41-yard reception by Adam Poncelet to set up the offense across Chatfield’s 25-yard line.
The Wildcats had the ball on the 5-yard line with plenty of time, but could not get into the end zone. Two pass attempts were a fingertip away from being caught for a potential game-tying score with a 2-point conversion.
Top-ranked Chatfield walked out of Goodhue with a 28-20 win Wednesday night in the final game of the regular season.
Ending the season with a record of 4-4 overall, the Wildcats have shown a knack for being hard to put away. The Wildcats have had three losses this season to ranked opponents. The first week of the season, the Wildcats lost to then Class AAA No. 1-ranked Cannon Falls. In the final game in September, the Wildcats lost to No. 3 Caledonia. Another to No. 1 Chatfield has the Wildcats feeling ready for the section playoffs.
“I loved the way everyone battled. It's senior night,” said head coach Tony Poncelet. “We don't know if we'll get another home game. We were 3-0 at home. It just so happened that this one was against the defending state champs. Proud of our guys who gave us chances.”
The average margin in those three games is 9.33 points. In only one were the Wildcats down by more than a possession.
Quarterback Will Opsahl felt it was one of the better, more complete games thus far. Just needed a few plays to go the Wildcats way.
“I don't think we've maxed out our potential yet,” Opsahl said. “This game was very close to that potential, and I think we played very well. Hopefully we take this into the playoffs. Hopefully everyone realizes if we do our job and come out and play hard every game that we have a chance.”
Carson Roschen was a factor as he caught two touchdowns. Both were on WR screens near the goal line. With the Gophers defense expecting a run and sending eight players between the tackles, Opsahl quickly threw to Roschen who got in easily on each of his touchdowns.
Gavin Schafer ran the ball 15 times and was switching between lead blocker and running back. Another one of the ways the Wildcats can either free up lead runner Malakye Parker or Poncelet in the passing attack.
“That's big for us. Now they pose as threats (on offense),” Opsahl said. “Maybe it'll open up different avenues for us. It's good to get them involved and they played a good game.”
Not many probably expected a 14-8 lead for the Wildcats. The Wildcats began the game with a near 9-minute possession that ended in a touchdown. Chatfield punted, then so did Goodhue on its next possession. Finally with 10 minutes, 38 seconds left in the half, Sam Backer ran in a 43-yard touchdown.
The rest of the second quarter was disastrous for the Gopher offense and perhaps left some feelings of what could have been for the Wildcats. Goodhue had the ball inside the Chatfield 10-yard line and failed to score. Caleb Kurtti recovered a fumble not long after. The Wildcats went nowhere on their next possession. Max Loos intercepted a Parker Delaney pass to get the Wildcats the ball back.
Roschen caught his first of two touchdowns to give the Wildcats a 14-8 lead with 26 seconds left in the half. Chatfield decided to pass on its first play after the kickoff. They attempted a hook and lateral but the pitch to Backer was tipped by Goodhue and recovered. With less than 20 seconds left and no timeouts, the Wildcats got two plays off, the final one a shot into the end zone, before the half but no points.
Roschen’s second touchdown gave the Wildcats a chance to tie the game, but a failed 2-point conversion left them trailing 22-20 with 8:15 remaining.
The Wildcats outgained the Gophers by over 100 total yards, but couldn’t stop Backer from running into the end zone three times on offense and once more on a kick return.
Goodhue received the fifth seed in Section 1AA. The Wildcats will travel to take on No. 4 Dover-Eyota on Tuesday.
CHATFIELD 28, GOODHUE 20
C 0 8 14 6 - 28
G 7 7 0 6 - 20
Goodhue
Passing: Will Opsahl, 16-for-28, 202 yards, two TDs. Rushing: Malakye Parker 24 attempts, 89 yards; Gavin Schafer, 15 att, 46 yards, TD; Carson Roschen, one att, 10 yards; Opsahl, two att, 4 yards; Nate Beck, two att, 2 yards. Receiving: Adam Poncelet, four receptions, 103 yards; Roschen, six rec, 73 yards, two TDs; Justin Buck, two rec, 16 yards; Schafer, four rec, 10 yards.
Notes
Goodhue held Chatfield to its second lowest point total of the season. The only other game the Gophers failed to score at least 35 points was in a 19-6 win over Caledonia. In that game, the Gophers had six points at the half. The Wildcats held them to their second lowest points total in the first half this season.
The Gophers defeated the Wildcats twice last season. The first of two meetings was in the regular season when the Gophers won 40-15. In the Section 1AA final, the Gophers won again 46-15.
Quotes
“That's a very good offense. A very good defense. You can see how they can pop it any time. Maintaining possession and making the most out of it was what we had to do tonight. They gave us a couple opportunities that we didn't capitalize on, but it's a pretty good defense you're going against. Nothing is easy.” – said head coach Tony Poncelet on what Goodhue needed to defeat Chatfield.
“Just coming out here with a shot to win the game, I think that does a lot for our team and our motivation for playoffs. It's pretty exciting.” - said Will Opsahl on leading and remaining a score away from a win.
