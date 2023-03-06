These two teams seemingly play each other every section tournament.
Rushford-Peterson gave Goodhue a first-half scare as the eighth-seeded Trojans led at the half. The first-seeded Wildcats were finally able to get some separation in the second and hang on for a 60-50 win a Section 1A quarterfinal Monday evening at the Mayo Auditorium.
The Wildcats have not allowed themselves to feel like a No. 1 seed. That isn't going to change. Head coach Matt Halverson said the focus remains on just winning games.
"We talked about how even in the end of the year, we were getting teams' best effort," Halverson said. "There's a certain level of tenacity that's brought when you are trying to upset, when you are trying to beat a seed that is high than you. I think most people would look at it and see the 1-8 matchup and think Goodhue would show up (and get an easy win). We did not think that at all."
In past matchups, no matter the seeding, Rushford-Peterson and Goodhue have played one possession games more often than not. Even in a 10-point victory, the Trojans were able to get some quick shot attempts off in the final 2 minutes. Had a few more gone in, the Wildcats would have needed a clutch shot of their own.
As Halverson said, the Wildcats can't come in and expect to win because they are the higher seed. The team has to remain locked in all the time.
Dawson Bunke and Grady Hengel combined for 38 points and nine 3-pointers for the Trojans. Needing a big performance, the Wildcats got one from Will Opsahl who scored 28 points with four 3-pointers.
Halverson said the need to be attitude and maturity shown by Opsahl and the rest of the seniors during the up-and-down first half and trailing at the half was exactly what the team needed.
"(The Trojans) had banked in 3, a banked in free-throw, there was just a lot of weird loose ball plays," Halverson said. "The resilience that we showed being down and to come back and stay steady, that's a testament to our seniors and their playing time. There really isn't a situation they haven't been in."
Adam Poncelet scored 16 points for the Wildcats and surpassed 1,000 career points.
Goodhue next faces No. 4 Lyle-Pacelli in a semifinal on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Mayo Auditorium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.