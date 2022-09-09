Football
Pine Island at Lake City, 7 p.m.
Triton at Goodhue, 7 p.m.
Zumbrota-Mazeppa at La Crescent-Hokah, 7 p.m.
Baldwin-Woodville at Ellsworth, 7 p.m.
Volleyball
Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Apple Valley invite, 5 p.m.
Cross Country
Red Wing, Z-M at Faribault, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 10
Football
Mankato East at Red Wing, 2 p.m.
Volleyball
Red Wing at Cotter Tournament, 8 a.m.
Lake City invite, 9 a.m.
Goodhue at Hayfield invite, 8:30 a.m.
Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Apple Valley invite, 9:30 a.m.
Boys Soccer
Schaeffer Academy at Lake City, 1 p.m.
St. Charles at PIZM, 1 p.m.
Swimming
Red Wing at Oak Grove, 10 a.m.
