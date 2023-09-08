Football
Pine Island at Red Wing, 7 p.m.
Goodhue at Cotter (Winona State University), 7 p.m.
Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Lake City, 7 p.m.
Volleyball: Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Apple Valley tournament, 5 p.m.
Cross Country
Red Wing at Faribault, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 9
Volleyball
Red Wing at Lake City invite, 9 a.m.
Goodhue at Hayfield invite, 8:30 a.m.
Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Apple Valley tournament, 9:30 a.m.
Boys Soccer
Mankato East at Red Wing, 3 p.m.
Lake City at Schaeffer Academy, noon
Girls Tennis
Owatonna at Red Wing, 9 a.m.
Mankato East at Red Wing, 1 p.m.
Swimming
Red Wing at Oak Grove invite, 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to mthorud@orourkemediagroup.com.