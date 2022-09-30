Football
Red Wing at Stewartville, 7 p.m.
PEM at Lake City (homecoming), 7 p.m.
Goodhue at Caledonia, 7 p.m.
Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Pine Island, 7 p.m.
Osceola at Ellsworth (homecoming), 7 p.m.
Volleyball
Goodhue at Wabasha-Kellogg, 1 p.m.
Cross Country
Red Wing invite, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 1
Volleyball
Red Wing, Lake City at Pine Island, 8 a.m.
Boys Soccer
Caledonia at Lake City, 1 p.m.
PIZM at PEM, 1 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Lake City at Caledonia, 1 p.m.
PEM at PIZM, 11 a.m.
Girls Tennis
Red Wing at Big 9 Conf. Tournament (Rochester), 9 a.m.
Swimming
Red Wing at invite (Austin Middle School), 12 p.m.
Cross Country
Lake City at Lester Park Golf Course, 10 a.m.
Ellsworth at Altoona (Tower Ridge), 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.