Sports RTSA

Football

Red Wing at Stewartville, 7 p.m.

PEM at Lake City (homecoming), 7 p.m.

Goodhue at Caledonia, 7 p.m.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Pine Island, 7 p.m.

Osceola at Ellsworth (homecoming), 7 p.m.

Volleyball

Goodhue at Wabasha-Kellogg, 1 p.m.

Cross Country

Red Wing invite, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 1

Volleyball

Red Wing, Lake City at Pine Island, 8 a.m.

Boys Soccer

Caledonia at Lake City, 1 p.m.

PIZM at PEM, 1 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Lake City at Caledonia, 1 p.m.

PEM at PIZM, 11 a.m.

Girls Tennis

Red Wing at Big 9 Conf. Tournament (Rochester), 9 a.m.

Swimming

Red Wing at invite (Austin Middle School), 12 p.m.

Cross Country

Lake City at Lester Park Golf Course, 10 a.m.

Ellsworth at Altoona (Tower Ridge), 10 a.m.

