Sports RTSA

Football

Winona at Red Wing, 7 p.m.

Caledonia at Lake City, 7 p.m.

Ellsworth at Baldwin-Woodville, 7 p.m.

Spring Valley at Elmwood-Plum City, 7 p.m.

Cross Country

Lake City at Rosemount, 8 a.m.

Boys Soccer

La Crescent at PIZM, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 4

Volleyball

Red Wing, Lake City at Rochester Invite, 8 a.m.

Elmwood-Plum City at Aquinas, 8:30 a.m.

 

Dates, times and locations subject to change.

