Football
Winona at Red Wing, 7 p.m.
Caledonia at Lake City, 7 p.m.
Ellsworth at Baldwin-Woodville, 7 p.m.
Spring Valley at Elmwood-Plum City, 7 p.m.
Cross Country
Lake City at Rosemount, 8 a.m.
Boys Soccer
La Crescent at PIZM, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 4
Volleyball
Red Wing, Lake City at Rochester Invite, 8 a.m.
Elmwood-Plum City at Aquinas, 8:30 a.m.
Dates, times and locations subject to change.
