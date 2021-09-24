Sports RTSA

Football

Red Wing at Faribault, 7 p.m.

Lake City at PEM, 7 p.m.

Dover-Eyota at Goodhue, 7 p.m. (Homecoming)

Z-M at Cannon Falls, 7 p.m.

Ellsworth at Osceola, 7 p.m.

Cadott at Elmwood-Plum City, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

Hayfield at Goodhue, 1:15 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 25

Volleyball

Elmwood-Plum City at Eleva-Strum Invite, 9 a.m.

Z-M at Hastings Invite, 8 a.m.

Boys Soccer

Red Wing at PIZM, 1 p.m.

La Crescent-Hokah at Lake City, 1 p.m.

Girls Soccer

PIZM at Red Wing, 4 p.m.

Lake City at La Crescent-Hokah, 1 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Red Wing at Tartan invite, 1:15 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Ellsworth at Barron triangular, 9 a.m.

Cross Country

Z-M at Milaca meet, 10 a.m.

Dates, times and locations subject to change.

