Football
Red Wing at Faribault, 7 p.m.
Lake City at PEM, 7 p.m.
Dover-Eyota at Goodhue, 7 p.m. (Homecoming)
Z-M at Cannon Falls, 7 p.m.
Ellsworth at Osceola, 7 p.m.
Cadott at Elmwood-Plum City, 7 p.m.
Volleyball
Hayfield at Goodhue, 1:15 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 25
Volleyball
Elmwood-Plum City at Eleva-Strum Invite, 9 a.m.
Z-M at Hastings Invite, 8 a.m.
Boys Soccer
Red Wing at PIZM, 1 p.m.
La Crescent-Hokah at Lake City, 1 p.m.
Girls Soccer
PIZM at Red Wing, 4 p.m.
Lake City at La Crescent-Hokah, 1 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Red Wing at Tartan invite, 1:15 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Ellsworth at Barron triangular, 9 a.m.
Cross Country
Z-M at Milaca meet, 10 a.m.
Dates, times and locations subject to change.
