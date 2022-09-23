Football
Faribault at Red Wing, 7 p.m. (Homecoming)
Lake City at Cannon Falls, 7 p.m.
Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Goodhue, 7 p.m.
Ellsworth at Rice Lake Area, 7 p.m.
Volleyball
Randolph at Red Wing, 2:30 p.m. (Homecoming)
Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Burnsville invite (Midwest Volleyball Warehouse), 4:30 p.m.
Cross Country
Ellsworth boys at GRIAK Invitational (Les Bolstad Golf Course), 3 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24
Volleyball
Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Burnsville invite (Midwest Volleyball Warehouse), 9 a.m.
Boys Soccer
Red Wing at Lake City invite, 10 a.m.
Girls Soccer
Cannon Falls at PIZM, 10 a.m.
Cross Country
Lake City at Maple Grove invite (Cross Country Course -West Salem), 10 a.m.

