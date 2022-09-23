Sports RTSA

Football

Faribault at Red Wing, 7 p.m. (Homecoming)

Lake City at Cannon Falls, 7 p.m.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Goodhue, 7 p.m.

Ellsworth at Rice Lake Area, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

Randolph at Red Wing, 2:30 p.m. (Homecoming)

Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Burnsville invite (Midwest Volleyball Warehouse), 4:30 p.m.

Cross Country

Ellsworth boys at GRIAK Invitational (Les Bolstad Golf Course), 3 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24

Volleyball

Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Burnsville invite (Midwest Volleyball Warehouse), 9 a.m.

Boys Soccer

Red Wing at Lake City invite, 10 a.m.

Girls Soccer

Cannon Falls at PIZM, 10 a.m.

Cross Country

Lake City at Maple Grove invite (Cross Country Course -West Salem), 10 a.m.

