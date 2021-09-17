Football
Albert Lea at Red Wing, 7 p.m. (Homecoming)
Lourdes at Lake City, 7 p.m.
Goodhue at St. Charles, 7 p.m.
PEM at Z-M, 7 p.m.
G-E-T at Ellsworth, 7 p.m.
Elmwood-Plum City at Clear Lake, 7 p.m.
Boys Soccer
PIZM at Schaeffer Academy, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 18
Volleyball
Goodhue at Wabasha-Kellogg invite, 8 a.m.
Ellsworth at Hudson invite, 9 a.m.
Boys Soccer
Red Wing at Lake City invite, 10 a.m.
Girls Soccer
Lake City at PEM, 7 p.m.
La Crescent at PIZM, 12 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Ellsworth at B-W quadrangular, 9 a.m.
Cross Country
Ellsworth at Osceola Invite, 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.