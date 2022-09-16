Football
Red Wing at Albert Lea, 7 p.m.
La Crescent-Hokah at Lake City, 7 p.m.
Goodhue at Lewiston-Altura, 7 p.m.
Ellsworth at Somerset, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 17
Football
Cannon Falls at Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 12 p.m.
Volleyball
Goodhue at Wabasha-Kellogg invite, 8 a.m.
Ellsworth at Hudson invite, 9 a.m.
Boys Soccer
PIZM at Winona, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Triton at Red Wing, 12 p.m.
Cannon Falls at Lake City invite, 10 a.m.
Winona at PIZM, 12 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Ellsworth at Baldwin-Woodville quad, 9 a.m.
Cross Country
Ellsworth at Osceola, 10 a.m.
