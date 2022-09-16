Sports RTSA

Football

Red Wing at Albert Lea, 7 p.m.

La Crescent-Hokah at Lake City, 7 p.m.

Goodhue at Lewiston-Altura, 7 p.m.

Ellsworth at Somerset, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 17

Football

Cannon Falls at Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 12 p.m.

Volleyball

Goodhue at Wabasha-Kellogg invite, 8 a.m.

Ellsworth at Hudson invite, 9 a.m.

Boys Soccer

PIZM at Winona, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Triton at Red Wing, 12 p.m.

Cannon Falls at Lake City invite, 10 a.m.

Winona at PIZM, 12 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Ellsworth at Baldwin-Woodville quad, 9 a.m.

Cross Country

Ellsworth at Osceola, 10 a.m.

