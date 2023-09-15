Football
Rushford-Peterson at Goodhue, 7 p.m.
Lourdes at Lake City, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 16
Football
PEM at Red Wing, 4 p.m.
Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Stewartville, 1 p.m.
Volleyball
Goodhue at Wabasha-Kellogg invite, 8 a.m.
Boys Soccer
Cannon Falls at Red Wing, 12 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Red Wing at Cannon Falls, 10 a.m.
Caledonia at Lake City invite, 10 a.m.
Girls Tennis
Red Wing at John Marshall, 9 a.m.
Red Wing vs Mankato West (Rochester), 11 a.m.
