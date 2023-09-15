Sports RTSA

Football

Rushford-Peterson at Goodhue, 7 p.m.

Lourdes at Lake City, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 16

Football

PEM at Red Wing, 4 p.m.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Stewartville, 1 p.m.

Volleyball

Goodhue at Wabasha-Kellogg invite, 8 a.m.

Boys Soccer

Cannon Falls at Red Wing, 12 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Red Wing at Cannon Falls, 10 a.m.

Caledonia at Lake City invite, 10 a.m.

Girls Tennis

Red Wing at John Marshall, 9 a.m.

Red Wing vs Mankato West (Rochester), 11 a.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to mthorud@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you