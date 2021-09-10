Football
Lake City at La Crescent-Hokah, 7 p.m.
Lewiston-Altura at Goodhue, 7 p.m.
Pine Island at Z-M, 7 p.m.
Somerset at Ellsworth, 7 p.m.
Elmwood-Plum City at Glenwood City, 7 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Red Wing at Century, 4:45 p.m.
Cross Country
Red Wing at Faribault Invite, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 11
Football
Red Wing at Mankato East, 2 p.m.
Volleyball
Goodhue at Hayfield Invite, 8:30 a.m.
Multiple schools at Elmwood-Plum City Invite, 9 a.m.
Girls Soccer
Red Wing at Lake City Invite, 10 a.m.
St. Charles at PIZM, 12 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Ellsworth at Baldwin-Woodville Invite, 9 a.m.
Girls Swimming
Red Wing at Bloomington Invite, 10 a.m.
