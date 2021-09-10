Sports RTSA

Football

Lake City at La Crescent-Hokah, 7 p.m.

Lewiston-Altura at Goodhue, 7 p.m.

Pine Island at Z-M, 7 p.m.

Somerset at Ellsworth, 7 p.m.

Elmwood-Plum City at Glenwood City, 7 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Red Wing at Century, 4:45 p.m.

Cross Country

Red Wing at Faribault Invite, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 11

Football

Red Wing at Mankato East, 2 p.m.

Volleyball

Goodhue at Hayfield Invite, 8:30 a.m.

Multiple schools at Elmwood-Plum City Invite, 9 a.m.

Girls Soccer

Red Wing at Lake City Invite, 10 a.m.

St. Charles at PIZM, 12 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Ellsworth at Baldwin-Woodville Invite, 9 a.m.

Girls Swimming

Red Wing at Bloomington Invite, 10 a.m.

