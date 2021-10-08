Football
Z-M at Lake City, 7 p.m.
Goodhue at Chatfield, 7 p.m.
Ellsworth at St. Croix Central, 7 p.m.
Elmwood-Plum City at Colfax, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 9
Football
Byron at Red Wing, 3:30 p.m.
Volleyball: Ellsworth, Elmwood-Plum City at Somerset Invite, 9 a.m.
Boys Soccer
K-M at Red Wing, 12 p.m.
PIZM at Cannon Falls, 2:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Red Wing at K-M, 12 p.m.
Caledonia at Lake City, 12 p.m.
PIZM at PEM, 1 p.m.
Dates, times and locations subject to change.
