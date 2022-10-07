Football
Lake City at Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 7 p.m.
St. Charles at Goodhue, 7 p.m. (Homecoming)
Ellsworth at Prescott, 7 p.m.
Volleyball
Red Wing at Goodhue, 1:30 p.m. (Homecoming)
Girls Soccer
Red Wing at Byron, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Football
Red Wing at Byron, 12 p.m.
Volleyball
Ellsworth at Somerset invite, 9 a.m.
Boys Soccer
Red Wing at Kasson-Mantorville, 12 p.m.
PIZM at St. Peter, 1 p.m.
Cross Country
Ellsworth at Boyceville, 11 a.m.
