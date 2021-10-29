Football
No. 3 Osceola at No. 2 Ellsworth (WIAA Level 2), 7 p.m.
Volleyball
No. 5 Faribault at No. 4 Red Wing (Section 1AAA QF), 7 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Red Wing at Big 9 diving (Northfield), 5:15 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 30
Football
No. 3 PEM at No. 2 Lake City (Section 1AAA SF), 7 p.m.
No. 6 Lewiston-Altura at No. 2 Goodhue (Section 1AA SF), 7 p.m.
Volleyball
No. 4 Lake City vs TBD (Section 1AA QF) (Mayo Arena), 1:30 p.m.
No. 7 Goodhue/No. 10 D-E vs No. 2 Z-M (Section 1AA QF) (Mayo Arena), 3 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Red Wing at Big 9 swimming (Rochester), 3 p.m.
Cross Country
WIAA State Meet (Ridges Golf Course, Wisconsin Rapids), 12 p.m.
