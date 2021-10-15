Football
Red Wing at K-M, 7 p.m.
Z-M at Lourdes, 7 p.m.
Amery at Ellsworth, 7 p.m.
Turtle Lake at Elmwood-Plum City, 7 p.m.
Volleyball
Z-M at Apple Valley Invite, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 16
Volleyball
Lake City at Goodhue Invite, 9 a.m.
Z-M at Apple Valley Invite, 9:30 a.m.
Boys Soccer
TBD at No. 1 PIZM (Section 2A semifinal), TBD
Girls Soccer
No. 4 PIZM at TBD (Section 2A semifinal), TBD
Girls Swimming
Red Wing at Section Team Meet (Austin), 1 p.m.
Dates, times and locations subject to change.
