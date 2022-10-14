Sports RTSA

Football

Kasson-Mantorville at Red Wing, 7 p.m.

Goodhue at Dover-Eyota, 7 p.m.

Lourdes at Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 7 p.m.

St. Croix Central at Ellsworth, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Apple Valley invite, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Red Wing at Section 1AA individual (Rochester), 9 a.m.

Saturday, Oct. 15

Volleyball

Lake City at Goodhue invite, 9 a.m.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Apple Valley invite, 9:30 a.m.

Boys Soccer

No. 5 Fairmont at No. 1 PIZM Section 2A, 5 p.m.

Girls Soccer

No. 3 PIZM at No. 2 Stewartville Section 2A, 1 p.m.

Swimming

Red Wing at Section True Team (New Prague), 10 a.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you