Football
Kasson-Mantorville at Red Wing, 7 p.m.
Goodhue at Dover-Eyota, 7 p.m.
Lourdes at Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 7 p.m.
St. Croix Central at Ellsworth, 7 p.m.
Volleyball
Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Apple Valley invite, 5 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Red Wing at Section 1AA individual (Rochester), 9 a.m.
Saturday, Oct. 15
Volleyball
Lake City at Goodhue invite, 9 a.m.
Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Apple Valley invite, 9:30 a.m.
Boys Soccer
No. 5 Fairmont at No. 1 PIZM Section 2A, 5 p.m.
Girls Soccer
No. 3 PIZM at No. 2 Stewartville Section 2A, 1 p.m.
Swimming
Red Wing at Section True Team (New Prague), 10 a.m.
