Football
Stewartville at Red Wing, 7 p.m.
Lake City at Pine Island, 7 p.m.
Caledonia at Goodhue, 7 p.m.
La Crescent-Hokah at Z-M, 7 p.m.
Prescott at Ellsworth, 7 p.m. (Homecoming)
Elmwood-Plum City at Boyceville, 7 p.m.
Volleyball
Goodhue at Z-M (Z-M Elementary), 1:15 p.m.
Cross Country
Red Wing Invite, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 2
Volleyball
Red Wing, Lake City at Pine Island Tournament, 9 a.m.
Z-M at Tri-City United Invite, 9 a.m.
Boys Soccer
Lake City at Caledonia, 12 p.m.
Winona at PIZM, 2 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Lake City at Cotter, 1 p.m.
PIZM at Winona, 2 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Red Wing at Big 9 Tournament (Rochester), 9 a.m.
Cross Country
Ellsworth at Tower Ridge, 10 a.m.
Dates, times and locations subject to change.
