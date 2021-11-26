Girls Basketball
River Falls at Red Wing (Tip Off Tournament), 3 p.m.
Goodhue vs Hastings (Red Wing Tip Off Tournament), 1 p.m.
Z-M at Dover-Eyota Invite, 6 p.m.
Boys Hockey
Red Wing vs Highland (Tri Rink, St. Paul), 1 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 27
Boys Basketball
Wabasha-Kellogg at Lake City (scrimmage), 9 a.m.
Z-M, multiple schools at Goodhue (scrimmage), 8:30 a.m.
Girls Basketball
TBD at Red Wing (Tip Off Tournament), TBD
Goodhue vs TBD (Red Wing Tip Off Tournament), TBD
Z-M at Dover-Eyota Invite, 6 p.m.
Boys Hockey
Red Wing vs TBD (Tri Rink, St. Paul), TBD
Dates, times and locations subject to change.
