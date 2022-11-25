Boys Basketball
Ellsworth at Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld, 3 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Dover-Eyota invite, 6 p.m.
Boys Hockey
Red Wing vs Moose Lake (TRIA Rink, St. Paul), 1 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 26
Boys Basketball
Wabasha-Kellogg at Lake City (scrimmage), 9 a.m.
Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Goodhue (scrimmage), 9 a.m.
Ellsworth at Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld, 2 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Dover-Eyota invite, 6 p.m.
Boys Hockey
Red Wing vs Two Rivers (TRIA Rink, St. Paul), 8 p.m.
Girls Hockey
Chisago Lakes at Red Wing, 1 p.m.
