Girls Swimming
Class A State Meet prelims (Jean K Freeman Center), 12 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Lincoln at Elmwood-Plum City (scrimmage), 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Eleva-Strum at Elmwood-Plum City, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 20
Girls Basketball
Red Wing, Goodhue at Kasson-Mantorville (scrimmage), 8 a.m.
Lake City at Austin (scrimmage), 10 a.m.
Girls Swimming
Class A State Meet finals (Jean K Freeman Center), 12 p.m.
Boys Hockey
Red Wing hosting scrimmage, 2:15 p.m.
Girls Hockey
Fergus Falls at Red Wing, 12 p.m.
