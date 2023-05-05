Baseball
Red Wing at Albert Lea, 5 p.m.
Goodhue at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, 5 p.m.
Softball
Lewiston-Altura at Lake City, 6 p.m.
Track and Field
Lake City hosting meet, 4:15 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Red Wing at Owatonna, 4:45 p.m.
Baldwin-Woodville at Lake City, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 6
Baseball
Lourdes at Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 1 p.m.
Softball
Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Andover invite, 9 a.m.
Town Ball
Ellsworth at Red Wing, 2 p.m.
Sunday, May 7
Town Ball
Red Wing at Bay City, 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.