Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Yellow Medicine, Renville and Chippewa Counties. Minnesota River at Savage affecting Carver, Dakota, Hennepin and Scott Counties. Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Lac qui Parle, Yellow Medicine and Chippewa Counties. Minnesota River at Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties. Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Pierce, Goodhue, Washington and Dakota Counties. .River levels continue to slowly diminish and likely will continue to do so over the coming days despite scattered rainfall entering the forecast through the weekend. Rainfall amounts are not expected to be enough to impact the receding rivers, coupled with sporadic coverage of showers as a whole. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE). * WHEN...Until early Saturday afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 830 PM CDT Thursday, the stage was 15.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 830 PM CDT Thursday was 15.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 12.1 feet Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.1 feet on 06/02/2012. &&