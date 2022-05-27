Town Ball
Lyon’s Pub at Red Wing, 7:30 p.m.
Lake City at Rochester Royals, 7:30 p.m.
Ellsworth at Plum City Tournament
Saturday, May 28
Baseball
No. 7 Kasson-Mantorville at No. 2 Red Wing (Section 1AAA first round), 1 p.m.
Town Ball
Ellsworth at Plum City Tournament
Sunday, May 29
Town Ball
Red Wing at Rochester Royals, 2 p.m.
Ellsworth at Plum City Tournament
