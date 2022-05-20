Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota... Minnesota River at Savage affecting Dakota, Carver, Scott and Hennepin Counties. Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County. ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Minnesota... Redwood River near Redwood Falls affecting Redwood County. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County. Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 affecting Dakota, Washington, Pierce and Goodhue Counties. Minnesota River At New Ulm affecting Brown, Blue Earth and Nicollet Counties. Minnesota River At Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties. Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Lac qui Parle, Chippewa and Yellow Medicine Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING TO FRIDAY, MAY 27... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2. * WHEN...From Friday morning to Friday, May 27. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 830 PM CDT Thursday, the stage was 14.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning and crest near 15.4 feet Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. &&