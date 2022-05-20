Sports RTSA

Baseball

St. Francis at Red Wing, 7 p.m.

Cannon Falls at Z-M, 5 p.m.

Amery at Ellsworth, 5 p.m.

Boys Golf

Red Wing at Rochester (Northern Hills GC), 1 p.m.

Girls Golf

Red Wing at Rochester (Northern Hills GC), 1 p.m.

Boys Tennis

No. 5 Red Wing at No. 4 Waseca Section 1A Round 1, 4 p.m.

No. 6 Cotter at No. 3 Lake City Section 1A Round 1, 3 p.m.

Town Ball

Miesville at Lake City, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 21

Baseball

PEM at Lake City, 10 a.m.

Softball

Red Wing at Century, 10 a.m.

Track and Field

Lake City at Stillwater, 10 a.m.

Town Ball

Dundas at Red Wing, 2 p.m.

Prescott at Ellsworth, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 22

Town Ball

Rochester Royals at Red Wing, 2 p.m.

Lake City at Hampton, 2 p.m.

River Falls at Ellsworth, 1 p.m.

