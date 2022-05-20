Baseball
St. Francis at Red Wing, 7 p.m.
Cannon Falls at Z-M, 5 p.m.
Amery at Ellsworth, 5 p.m.
Boys Golf
Red Wing at Rochester (Northern Hills GC), 1 p.m.
Girls Golf
Red Wing at Rochester (Northern Hills GC), 1 p.m.
Boys Tennis
No. 5 Red Wing at No. 4 Waseca Section 1A Round 1, 4 p.m.
No. 6 Cotter at No. 3 Lake City Section 1A Round 1, 3 p.m.
Town Ball
Miesville at Lake City, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 21
Baseball
PEM at Lake City, 10 a.m.
Softball
Red Wing at Century, 10 a.m.
Track and Field
Lake City at Stillwater, 10 a.m.
Town Ball
Dundas at Red Wing, 2 p.m.
Prescott at Ellsworth, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 22
Town Ball
Rochester Royals at Red Wing, 2 p.m.
Lake City at Hampton, 2 p.m.
River Falls at Ellsworth, 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.