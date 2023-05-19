Baseball
Red Wing at St. Francis, 7 p.m.
Goodhue at Mabel-Canton, 5 p.m.
Softball
Red Wing at Kasson-Mantorville, 5 p.m.
Boys Golf
Red Wing at Rochester (Northern Hills Golf Course), 11 a.m.
Town Ball
Lyon’s Pub at Red Wing, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 20
Baseball
Dover-Eyota at Lake City, 2 p.m.
Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Chatfield, 11 a.m.
Softball
Goodhue at Rushford-Peterson, 10 a.m.
Track and Field: Lake City at Section True Team (Stillwater HS), TBD
Sunday, May 21
Town Ball
Red Wing at Hampton, 2 p.m.
