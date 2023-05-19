Sports RTSA

Baseball

Red Wing at St. Francis, 7 p.m.

Goodhue at Mabel-Canton, 5 p.m.

Softball

Red Wing at Kasson-Mantorville, 5 p.m.

Boys Golf

Red Wing at Rochester (Northern Hills Golf Course), 11 a.m.

Town Ball

Lyon’s Pub at Red Wing, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 20

Baseball

Dover-Eyota at Lake City, 2 p.m.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Chatfield, 11 a.m.

Softball

Goodhue at Rushford-Peterson, 10 a.m.

Track and Field: Lake City at Section True Team (Stillwater HS), TBD

Sunday, May 21

Town Ball

Red Wing at Hampton, 2 p.m.

