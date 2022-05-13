Baseball
Goodhue at Lake City, 5 p.m.
Z-M at Pine Island, 5 p.m.
Ellsworth at Somerset, 5 p.m.
Softball
Lake City at Pine Island, 7 p.m.
Stewartville at Goodhue, 5 p.m.
Z-M at Cannon Falls, 4:30 p.m.
St. Croix Central at Ellsworth, 5 p.m.
Boys Golf
Ellsworth at Pheasant Hills Golf Course, 1 p.m.
Ellsworth at Hammond (Hammond Golf Club), 4:15 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Lake City at Stewartville, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 14
Baseball
Red Wing at New Ulm, 1 p.m.
Goodhue at Rushford-Peterson, 10 a.m.
Spring Valley at Ellsworth (First National Bank of River Falls Field), 3 p.m.
Softball
Lake City, Goodhue at Fillmore Central invitational, 11 a.m.
Boys Tennis
Red Wing at Big 9 Conf. Tournament (Rochester), 9 a.m.
Track and Field
Lake City, Z-M at HVL Conf. Championships (Cannon Falls), 10 a.m.
Sunday, May 15
Town Ball
Red Wing at Dundas, 2 p.m.
Lake City at Northfield, 2 p.m.
