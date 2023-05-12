Baseball
Red Wing at Rocori (Springer Park, Cold Spring), 5 p.m.
Softball
Lewiston-Altura at Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 4:30 p.m.
Town Ball
Rochester Royals at Red Wing, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 13
Baseball
Red Wing at (Springer Park, Cold Spring), 11 a.m.
Goodhue vs Spring Grove (Rushford-Peterson High School), 12:30 p.m.
Goodhue vs TBD, 3 or 5:30 p.m.
St. Paul Academy at Lake City, noon
Litchfield vs Zumbrota-Mazeppa (Siebert Field, U of M), noon
Softball
Goodhue at invitational (Preston City Park), 11 a.m.
Lake City at invitational (Preston City Park), 11:30 a.m.
Track and Field
Lake City, Z-M at HVL Championship (Kasson-Mantorville), 10 a.m.
Boys Tennis
Red Wing at Big 9 Conf. Tournament (Rochester Tennis Center), 9 a.m.
