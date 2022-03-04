Boys Basketball
Red Wing at Owatonna, 7:30 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Red Wing at Class A State Meet Prelims (Jean K Freeman Center), 12 p.m.
Wrestling
Individual State Meet First Round (Xcel Energy Center), 9 a.m.
Individual State Meet Championship QF (Xcel Energy Center), 4 p.m.
Saturday, March 5
Girls Basketball
No. 1 Goodhue vs No. 5 Lake City Section 1AA SF (Mayo Auditorium), 11 a.m.
Boys Swimming
Red Wing at Class A State Meet (Jean K Freeman Center), 12 p.m.
Wrestling
Individual State Meet Consolation QF/SF, Champ. SF (Xcel Energy Center), 9 a.m.
Individual State Meet 3rd, 5th, Championships (Xcel Energy Center), 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.