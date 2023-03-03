Boys Basketball
Red Wing at Owatonna, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Individual State Tournament (Xcel Energy Center), 9 a.m.
Swimming
Class A State Tournament swimming prelims (Jean K Freeman Center), 12 p.m.
Saturday, March 4
Girls Basketball
No. 3 Austin at No. 2 Red Wing Section 1AAA SF, 7 p.m.
No. 1 Goodhue vs No. 4 Cotter Section 1AA SF (Mayo Auditorium), 4 p.m.
Wrestling
Individual State Tournament (Xcel Energy Center), 9 a.m.
Swimming
Class A State Tournament finals (Jean K Freeman Center), 12 p.m.
