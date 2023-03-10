Girls Basketball
No. 1 Goodhue vs No. 3 Caledonia Section 1AA Final (Mayo Civic Arena), 8 p.m.
Saturday, March 11
Boys Basketball
No. 1 Goodhue vs No. 4 Lyle-Pacelli Section 1A SF (Mayo Auditorium), 11 a.m.
No. 1 Lake City vs No. 4 Cannon Falls Section 1AA SF (Mayo Auditorium), 4 p.m.
