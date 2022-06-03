Town Ball
Northfield at Red Wing, 7:30 p.m.
Lake City at Miesville, 8 p.m.
Saturday, June 4
Baseball
No. 2 Red Wing vs No. 5 Northfield (Section 1AAA, Marcusen Park), 1:30 p.m.
Track and Field
Red Wing at Section 1AA Meet (Lakeville South), 3:30 p.m.
Town Ball
Ellsworth at New Richmond, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 5
Town Ball
Red Wing at Cannon Falls, 2 p.m.
Lake City at Dundas, 2 p.m.
Ellsworth at Elmwood, 1 p.m.
