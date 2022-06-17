Town Ball
Red Wing vs Montgomery (Miller Lite Invitational, Hamburg), 6:45 p.m.
Hudson at Ellsworth, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 18
Town Ball
Red Wing vs TBD (Miller Lite Invitational, Hamburg), 3:30 p.m. or 8 p.m.
Plum City at Ellsworth, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 19
Town Ball
Red Wing vs TBD (Miller Lite Invitational, Hamburg), TBD
Northfield at Lake City, 2 p.m.
