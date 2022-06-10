Track and Field
Class AA State Prelims (St. Michael-Albertville), 9 a.m.
Class A State Finals (St. Michael-Albertville), 4 p.m.
Town Ball
Veseli at Red Wing, 7:30 p.m.
Spring Valley at Ellsworth, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 11
Track and Field
Class AA State Finals (St. Michael-Albertville), 9 a.m.
Town Ball
Hastings at Red Wing, 4 p.m.
Spooner at Ellsworth, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 12
Town Ball
Cannon Falls at Lake City, 2 p.m.
