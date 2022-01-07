Boys Basketball
Goodhue at Byron, 7:15 p.m.
Osceola at Ellsworth, 5:45 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Byron at Goodhue, 7:15 p.m.
Stewartville at Z-M, 7:15 p.m.
Altoona at Ellsworth, 7 p.m.
Boys Hockey
Proctor at Red Wing, 7:15 p.m.
Gymnastics
Red Wing at Kasson-Mantorville, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 8
Boys Basketball
Red Wing at Century, 7:30 p.m.
Lake City vs St. Peter (Byron HS), 1 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Lake City vs Caledonia (Byron HS), 2:30 p.m.
Goodhue vs St. Croix Lutheran (Byron HS), 11:30 a.m.
Boys Hockey
Hibbing at Red Wing, 4:15 p.m.
Girls Hockey
Denfeld at Red Wing, 12:15 p.m.
Wrestling
Lake City at Eden Prairie, 9 a.m.
Goodhue at St. Paul Harding invite, 9 a.m.
Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Wabasso invitational, 9 a.m.
Ellsworth at The Clash, 9 a.m.
