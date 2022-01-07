Sports RTSA

Boys Basketball

Goodhue at Byron, 7:15 p.m.

Osceola at Ellsworth, 5:45 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Byron at Goodhue, 7:15 p.m.

Stewartville at Z-M, 7:15 p.m.

Altoona at Ellsworth, 7 p.m.

Boys Hockey

Proctor at Red Wing, 7:15 p.m.

Gymnastics

Red Wing at Kasson-Mantorville, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 8

Boys Basketball

Red Wing at Century, 7:30 p.m.

Lake City vs St. Peter (Byron HS), 1 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Lake City vs Caledonia (Byron HS), 2:30 p.m.

Goodhue vs St. Croix Lutheran (Byron HS), 11:30 a.m.

Boys Hockey

Hibbing at Red Wing, 4:15 p.m.

Girls Hockey

Denfeld at Red Wing, 12:15 p.m.

Wrestling

Lake City at Eden Prairie, 9 a.m.

Goodhue at St. Paul Harding invite, 9 a.m.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Wabasso invitational, 9 a.m.

Ellsworth at The Clash, 9 a.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you