Boys Basketball
Lake City at Pine Island, 7:15 p.m.
Osceola at Ellsworth, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Pine Island at Lake City, 7:15 p.m.
Osceola at Ellsworth, 7 p.m.
Wrestling
Goodhue at NRHEG quadrangular, 5 p.m.
Gymnastics
Kasson-Mantorville at Red Wing, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 7
Boys Basketball
Caledonia vs Lake City (Byron), 5:15 p.m.
Goodhue at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 2:30 p.m.
Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Litchfield, 2:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Southern MN Hoops Fest
Bloomington Kennedy vs Red Wing (Byron), 12:30 p.m.
Minnehaha Academy vs Goodhue (Kasson-Mantorville), 1:45 p.m.
Caledonia vs Lake City (Byron), 3:45 p.m.
Boys Hockey
Red Wing at Winona, 2 p.m.
Wrestling
Lake City at Tartan invite, 9:30 a.m.
Ellsworth at Cannon Falls invite, 10 a.m.
