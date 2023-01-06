Sports RTSA

Boys Basketball

Lake City at Pine Island, 7:15 p.m.

Osceola at Ellsworth, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Pine Island at Lake City, 7:15 p.m.

Osceola at Ellsworth, 7 p.m.

Wrestling

Goodhue at NRHEG quadrangular, 5 p.m.

Gymnastics

Kasson-Mantorville at Red Wing, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 7

Boys Basketball

Caledonia vs Lake City (Byron), 5:15 p.m.

Goodhue at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 2:30 p.m.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Litchfield, 2:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Southern MN Hoops Fest

Bloomington Kennedy vs Red Wing (Byron), 12:30 p.m.

Minnehaha Academy vs Goodhue (Kasson-Mantorville), 1:45 p.m.

Caledonia vs Lake City (Byron), 3:45 p.m. 

Boys Hockey

Red Wing at Winona, 2 p.m.

Wrestling

Lake City at Tartan invite, 9:30 a.m.

Ellsworth at Cannon Falls invite, 10 a.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you