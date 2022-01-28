Boys Basketball
Goodhue at Pine Island, 7:15 p.m.
Z-M at Kasson-Mantorville, 7:15 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Red Wing at Century, 7:30 p.m.
Cannon Falls at Lake City, 7:15 p.m.
Plainview-Elgin-Millville at Goodhue, 7:15 p.m.
Ellsworth at Somerset, 7 p.m.
Wrestling
Amery at Ellsworth, 7 p.m.
Gymnastics
Red Wing at Northfield, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 29
Boys Basketball
Red Wing at Stewartville, 5:15 p.m.
Chatfield at Goodhue, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Ellsworth vs TBD (MBC/HON Challenge), TBD
Boys Hockey
Red Wing at Mankato East, 4 p.m.
Girls Hockey
Mankato East at Red Wing, 12 p.m.
Wrestling
Lake City invitational, 10 a.m.
Z-M at Orono, 9 a.m.
