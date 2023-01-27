Sports RTSA

Boys Basketball

Goodhue at Cannon Falls, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Byron at Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 7:15 p.m.

Ellsworth at Amery, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 28

Boys Basketball

Stewartville at Red Wing, 3 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Stewartville at Red Wing, 5 p.m.

Boys Hockey

Mankato East at Red Wing, 2 p.m.

Girls Hockey

Red Wing at Mankato East, 2 p.m.

Wrestling

Lake City hosting invite, 10 a.m.

Goodhue, Ellsworth at Century, 10 a.m.

