Boys Basketball
Goodhue at Cannon Falls, 7:15 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Byron at Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 7:15 p.m.
Ellsworth at Amery, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 28
Boys Basketball
Stewartville at Red Wing, 3 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Stewartville at Red Wing, 5 p.m.
Boys Hockey
Mankato East at Red Wing, 2 p.m.
Girls Hockey
Red Wing at Mankato East, 2 p.m.
Wrestling
Lake City hosting invite, 10 a.m.
Goodhue, Ellsworth at Century, 10 a.m.
