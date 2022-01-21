Boys Basketball
Pine Island at Z-M, 7:15 p.m.
Ellsworth at Osceola, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Albert Lea at Red Wing, 7 p.m.
Lake City at Goodhue, 7:15 p.m.
Z-M at Pine Island, 7:15 p.m.
Prescott at Ellsworth, 7 p.m.
Wrestling
Lake City at Stewartville triangular, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 22
Boys Basketball
Red Wing at John Marshall, 3 p.m.
Stewartville at Goodhue, 2:45 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Red Wing at Mankato West, 7:30 p.m.
Goodhue at Stewartville, 7:15 p.m.
Boys Hockey
Owatonna at Red Wing, 7:15 p.m.
Wrestling
Lake City at Tartan invite, 9 a.m.
Goodhue at Tartan invite, 9 a.m.
Z-M at Bloomington Kennedy invite, 9 a.m.
Ellsworth at East Ridge tournament, 8 a.m.
Gymnastics
Red Wing at Breck, 11 a.m.
