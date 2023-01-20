Sports RTSA

Boys Basketball

Albert Lea at Red Wing, 7:30 p.m.

Cannon Falls at Lake City, 7:15 p.m.

Kasson-Mantorville at Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 7:15 p.m.

Altoona at Ellsworth, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Red Wing at Albert Lea, 7:30 p.m.

Lake City at Cannon Falls, 7:15 p.m.

Wrestling

Goodhue at Stewartville quadrangular, 5 p.m.

Gymnastics

Mankato East, Mankato West at Red Wing, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 21

Boys Basketball

Mayo at Red Wing, 4:30 p.m.

MN vs WI Border Battle

Lake City vs La Crosse Aquinas (Prescott), 12 p.m.

HVL/TRC Showdown

Goodhue vs Wabasha-Kellogg (Civic Center Auditorium), 3:45 p.m.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa vs Chatfield (Civic Center Arena), 6:45 p.m.

Girls Basketball

HVL/TRC Showdown

Lake City vs PEM (Civic Center Arena), 3:15 p.m.

Goodhue vs La Crescent-Hokah (Civic Center Auditorium), 2 p.m.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa vs Chatfield (Civic Center Arena), 5 p.m.

Boys Hockey

Waseca at Red Wing, 7 p.m.

Girls Hockey

Red Wing at South St. Paul, 1 p.m.

Wrestling

Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Lake City, 11:30 a.m.

Ellsworth at East Ridge tournament, 9 a.m.

Gymnastics

Red Wing at Kasson-Mantorville, 11 a.m.

