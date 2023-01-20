Boys Basketball
Albert Lea at Red Wing, 7:30 p.m.
Cannon Falls at Lake City, 7:15 p.m.
Kasson-Mantorville at Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 7:15 p.m.
Altoona at Ellsworth, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Red Wing at Albert Lea, 7:30 p.m.
Lake City at Cannon Falls, 7:15 p.m.
Wrestling
Goodhue at Stewartville quadrangular, 5 p.m.
Gymnastics
Mankato East, Mankato West at Red Wing, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 21
Boys Basketball
Mayo at Red Wing, 4:30 p.m.
MN vs WI Border Battle
Lake City vs La Crosse Aquinas (Prescott), 12 p.m.
HVL/TRC Showdown
Goodhue vs Wabasha-Kellogg (Civic Center Auditorium), 3:45 p.m.
Zumbrota-Mazeppa vs Chatfield (Civic Center Arena), 6:45 p.m.
Girls Basketball
HVL/TRC Showdown
Lake City vs PEM (Civic Center Arena), 3:15 p.m.
Goodhue vs La Crescent-Hokah (Civic Center Auditorium), 2 p.m.
Zumbrota-Mazeppa vs Chatfield (Civic Center Arena), 5 p.m.
Boys Hockey
Waseca at Red Wing, 7 p.m.
Girls Hockey
Red Wing at South St. Paul, 1 p.m.
Wrestling
Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Lake City, 11:30 a.m.
Ellsworth at East Ridge tournament, 9 a.m.
Gymnastics
Red Wing at Kasson-Mantorville, 11 a.m.
