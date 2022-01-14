Weather Alert

...HEAVY SNOW DEVELOPING THIS MORNING AND SPREADING SOUTHEAST... .Snow, occasionally heavy at times, will develop this morning across western Minnesota. The snow will spread southeast through the afternoon. Snowfall rates of an inch per hour are possible along the Minnesota River Valley, west of Mankato, and over the Buffalo Ridge. The snow will end from north to south later this afternoon, and early evening. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect through early Friday evening west of a line from Glenwood to Albert Lea. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect east of the warning area to the Mississippi River. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches are expected in the warning area with 3 to 5 inches in the advisory area. Amounts will drop off quickly east of the Mississippi River. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 9 PM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&