Boys Basketball
Mankato West at Red Wing, 7:30 p.m.
Chatfield at Lake City, 7:15 p.m.
Ellsworth at Cochrane, 7:15 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Red Wing at Mankato West, 7:30 p.m.
Lourdes at Goodhue, 7:15 p.m.
Osceola at Ellsworth, 7 p.m.
Wrestling
Ellsworth at Boyceville, 7 p.m.
Gymnastics
Rochester schools at Red Wing, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 15
Girls Basketball
Goodhue vs Minneota (K-M Showcase), 5 p.m.
Boys Hockey
Red Wing at Albert Lea, 7:15 p.m.
Wrestling
Lake City at PEM invite, 10 a.m.
Goodhue at Caledonia invite, 10 a.m.
Z-M hosting invite, 10 a.m.
