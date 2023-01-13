Boys Basketball
Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Lake City, 7:15 p.m.
Ellsworth at Eau Claire Lutheran, 7:15 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Mankato West at Red Wing, 7:30 p.m.
Ellsworth at Prescott, 7 p.m.
Wrestling
Pine Island at Goodhue, 7 p.m.
Gymnastics
Red Wing at Rochester (Friedell Middle School), 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 14
Boys Basketball
Red Wing at Mankato West, 2:30 p.m.
Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Lourdes, 3:30 p.m.
Ellsworth at Black River Falls, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Goodhue vs Pine City (Anoka Ramsey Community College), 12:45 p.m.
Boys Hockey
Albert Lea at Red Wing, 2 p.m.
Girls Hockey
Red Wing at Albert Lea, 7:15 p.m.
Wrestling
Lake City at PEM Invitational, 10 a.m.
Goodhue at Caledonia Invitational, 10 a.m.
Zumbrota-Mazeppa hosting invite, 9 a.m.
