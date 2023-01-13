Sports RTSA

Boys Basketball

Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Lake City, 7:15 p.m.

Ellsworth at Eau Claire Lutheran, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Mankato West at Red Wing, 7:30 p.m.

Ellsworth at Prescott, 7 p.m.

Wrestling

Pine Island at Goodhue, 7 p.m.

Gymnastics

Red Wing at Rochester (Friedell Middle School), 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 14

Boys Basketball

Red Wing at Mankato West, 2:30 p.m.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Lourdes, 3:30 p.m.

Ellsworth at Black River Falls, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Goodhue vs Pine City (Anoka Ramsey Community College), 12:45 p.m.

Boys Hockey

Albert Lea at Red Wing, 2 p.m.

Girls Hockey

Red Wing at Albert Lea, 7:15 p.m.

Wrestling

Lake City at PEM Invitational, 10 a.m.

Goodhue at Caledonia Invitational, 10 a.m.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa hosting invite, 9 a.m.

