Boys Basketball
Goodhue at Stewartville, 7:15 p.m.
Lourdes at Z-M, 7:15 p.m.
Ellsworth at Amery, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Z-M at Lourdes, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 5
Boys Basketball
Northfield at Red Wing, 7:30 p.m.
Lake City at Waseca, 1:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Red Wing at Northfield, 7:30 p.m.
Boys Hockey
Red Wing at Faribault, 7:15 p.m.
Girls Hockey
Century at Red Wing, 2 p.m.
Wrestling
Goodhue at Armstrong meet, 9 a.m.
Ellsworth at MBC tournament (Osceola), 9 a.m.
Gymnastics
Red Wing at Big 9 Conf. Meet (Rochester), 11 a.m.
