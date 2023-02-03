Sports RTSA

Boys Basketball

Stewartville at Goodhue, 7:15 p.m.

Cannon Falls at Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 7:15 p.m.

Ellsworth at Somerset, 7 p.m.

Gymnastics

Austin at Red Wing, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 4

Boys Basketball

Red Wing at Northfield, 7:30 p.m.

Lake City at La Crescent-Hokah, 1 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Northfield at Red Wing, 7:30 p.m.

Ellsworth at Black River Falls, 7 p.m.

Boys Hockey

Red Wing at Faribault, 7 p.m.

Girls Hockey

Red Wing at Tartan, 12:45 p.m.

Wrestling

Lake City at Invite, 10 a.m.

Goodhue at Armstrong Invitational, 9 a.m.

Kasson-Mantorville at Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 12 p.m.

Gymnastics

Red Wing at Breck, 11 a.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you