Boys Basketball
Stewartville at Goodhue, 7:15 p.m.
Cannon Falls at Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 7:15 p.m.
Ellsworth at Somerset, 7 p.m.
Gymnastics
Austin at Red Wing, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 4
Boys Basketball
Red Wing at Northfield, 7:30 p.m.
Lake City at La Crescent-Hokah, 1 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Northfield at Red Wing, 7:30 p.m.
Ellsworth at Black River Falls, 7 p.m.
Boys Hockey
Red Wing at Faribault, 7 p.m.
Girls Hockey
Red Wing at Tartan, 12:45 p.m.
Wrestling
Lake City at Invite, 10 a.m.
Goodhue at Armstrong Invitational, 9 a.m.
Kasson-Mantorville at Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 12 p.m.
Gymnastics
Red Wing at Breck, 11 a.m.
