Boys Basketball
Red Wing at Mankato East, 7:30 p.m.
Byron at Lake City, 7:15 p.m.
Hope Academy at Goodhue, 7:15 p.m.
Cannon Falls at Z-M, 7:15 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Mankato East at Red Wing, 7:30 p.m.
No. 5 Ellsworth at No. 4 Northwestern (Division 3 Regional), 7 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Red Wing at Section 1A Finals (Rochester), 6 p.m.
Wrestling
Section 1A, 1AA Individual (Mayo Civic Center), 10 a.m.
Saturday, Feb. 26
Boys Basketball
Chatfield at Lake City, 6 p.m.
Girls Basketball
No. 5 Ellsworth vs TBD (Division 3 Regional), if win Fri.
Wrestling
Section 1A, 1AA Individual (Mayo Civic Center), 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.