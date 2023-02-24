Boys Basketball
Mankato East at Red Wing, 7:30 p.m.
Lake City at Kasson-Mantorville, 7:15 p.m.
Goodhue at Rochester Lourdes, 7:45 p.m.
Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Pine Island, 7:15 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Red Wing at Mankato East, 7:30 p.m.
No. 9 Zumbrota-Mazeppa at No. 8 La Crescent-Hokah Section 1AA first round, 7 p.m.
Wrestling
Section 1A and 1AA individual (Mayo Civic Center), 10 a.m.
Swimming
Red Wing at Section 1A prelims (Rochester Rec Center), 12 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 25
Wrestling
Section 1A and 1AA individual (Mayo Civic Center), 10 a.m.
Swimming
Red Wing at Section 1A finals (Rochester Rec Center), 12 p.m.
Red Wing at Section 1A diving (Century High School), 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.