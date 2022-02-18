Sports RTSA

Boys Basketball

Randolph at Goodhue, 7:15 p.m.

Ellsworth at Somerset, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Lake City at Cotter, 7:15 p.m.

Byron at Z-M, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19

Boys Basketball

Kasson-Mantorville at Red Wing, 7 p.m.

Lake City vs Plainview-Elgin-Millville (HVL-TRC Showdown), 2 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Kasson-Mantorville at Red Wing, 5 p.m.

Boys Hockey

John Marshall at Red Wing, 7:15 p.m.

Wrestling

Section 1A SF (Rochester), 12 p.m., (Finals) 2 p.m.

Section 1AA SF (Rochester), 12 p.m., (Finals) 2 p.m.

Ellsworth at WIAA Sectional (Amery), 9 a.m.

