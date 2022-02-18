Boys Basketball
Randolph at Goodhue, 7:15 p.m.
Ellsworth at Somerset, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Lake City at Cotter, 7:15 p.m.
Byron at Z-M, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 19
Boys Basketball
Kasson-Mantorville at Red Wing, 7 p.m.
Lake City vs Plainview-Elgin-Millville (HVL-TRC Showdown), 2 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Kasson-Mantorville at Red Wing, 5 p.m.
Boys Hockey
John Marshall at Red Wing, 7:15 p.m.
Wrestling
Section 1A SF (Rochester), 12 p.m., (Finals) 2 p.m.
Section 1AA SF (Rochester), 12 p.m., (Finals) 2 p.m.
Ellsworth at WIAA Sectional (Amery), 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.