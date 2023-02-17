Sports RTSA

Boys Basketball

Lake City at Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 7:15 p.m.

Kasson-Mantorville at Goodhue, 7:15 p.m.

Prescott at Ellsworth, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

John Marshall at Red Wing, 7:30 p.m.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Lake City, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 18

Boys Basketball

Red Wing at Albert Lea, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Hockey

Red Wing at John Marshall, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Triton at Lake City, 3:30 p.m.

Wrestling

No. 2 Zumbrota-Mazeppa vs No. 3 Albert Lea 1AA team (Mayo Civic Center), 12 p.m.

Section 1AA team final (Mayo Civic Center), 2 p.m.

Ellsworth at WIAA Sectional (Amery), 10:30 a.m.

Gymnastics

Red Wing at Section 4A (Roseville High School), 5:15 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you