Boys Basketball
Lake City at Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 7:15 p.m.
Kasson-Mantorville at Goodhue, 7:15 p.m.
Prescott at Ellsworth, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
John Marshall at Red Wing, 7:30 p.m.
Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Lake City, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 18
Boys Basketball
Red Wing at Albert Lea, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Hockey
Red Wing at John Marshall, 7:15 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Triton at Lake City, 3:30 p.m.
Wrestling
No. 2 Zumbrota-Mazeppa vs No. 3 Albert Lea 1AA team (Mayo Civic Center), 12 p.m.
Section 1AA team final (Mayo Civic Center), 2 p.m.
Ellsworth at WIAA Sectional (Amery), 10:30 a.m.
Gymnastics
Red Wing at Section 4A (Roseville High School), 5:15 p.m.
