Sports RTSA

Boys Basketball

Mayo at Red Wing, 7:30 p.m.

Pine Island at Lake City, 7:15 p.m.

Byron at Goodhue, 7:15 p.m.

Stewartville at Z-M, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Goodhue at Byron, 7:15 p.m.

Ellsworth at Altoona, 7:30 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Red Wing at Big 9 Diving Meet (Northfield), 5:15 p.m.

Wrestling

Goodhue at PEM triangular, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 12

Boys Basketball

Red Wing at Albert Lea, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Red Wing at Mayo, 7:30 p.m.

Boys Hockey

Mankato West at Red Wing, 1 p.m.

Girls Hockey

No. 6 Red Wing at No. 3 Two Rivers Sect. 4A (West St. Paul Arena), 2:30 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Red Wing at Big 9 Swimming Meet (Rochester), 1 p.m.

Wrestling

Ellsworth at Tournament (Arcadia), 9 a.m.

Gymnastics

Red Wing at Section 4A meet (White Bear Lake HS), 6:05 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you