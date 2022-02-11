Boys Basketball
Mayo at Red Wing, 7:30 p.m.
Pine Island at Lake City, 7:15 p.m.
Byron at Goodhue, 7:15 p.m.
Stewartville at Z-M, 7:15 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Goodhue at Byron, 7:15 p.m.
Ellsworth at Altoona, 7:30 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Red Wing at Big 9 Diving Meet (Northfield), 5:15 p.m.
Wrestling
Goodhue at PEM triangular, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 12
Boys Basketball
Red Wing at Albert Lea, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Red Wing at Mayo, 7:30 p.m.
Boys Hockey
Mankato West at Red Wing, 1 p.m.
Girls Hockey
No. 6 Red Wing at No. 3 Two Rivers Sect. 4A (West St. Paul Arena), 2:30 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Red Wing at Big 9 Swimming Meet (Rochester), 1 p.m.
Wrestling
Ellsworth at Tournament (Arcadia), 9 a.m.
Gymnastics
Red Wing at Section 4A meet (White Bear Lake HS), 6:05 p.m.
